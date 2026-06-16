Zimbabwe: Parliament in 'Flagrant Breach' of Constitution Over Asset Declarations - Coltart Says As MPs Receive Chivayo's Gifts

Discover moreNews Headline SummariesShowbiz News FeedAfrica News CoverageBULAWAYO Mayor David Coltart has questioned Parliament's failure to enact legislation compelling public office holders to declare their assets, amid growing scrutiny over MPs receiving gifts from controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Coltart's remarks come as some legislators are receiving vehicles and cash gifts from Chivayo at a time Parliament is debating the controversial Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Bill (CAB3), which seeks to make far-reaching changes to the country's governance framework.

The former Cabinet minister questioned why Parliament has failed to fully implement Section 198 of the Constitution, which requires legislation providing for the declaration of assets, interests and gifts by public officials.

"In the context of Members of Parliament recently receiving significant gifts, such as luxury cars, this point is significant because Parliament currently relies heavily on its own Code of Conduct and Register of Members' Interests rather than a comprehensive Section 198 statute requiring public office holders to declare assets, gifts and interests across government," said Coltart.

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"Why hasn't Parliament enacted this legislation and why is it institutionally in such flagrant breach of the Constitution?"

His comments come after Chivayo recently gifted Bindura South MP Remigious Matangira and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) proportional representation legislator Samantha Murenyanyi top-of-the-range vehicles for supporting the amendments during a Parliamentary debate. Murenyanyi also received US$50,000, reportedly earmarked for constituency development projects despite her not representing a geographical constituency.

The timing of the gifts has raised eyebrows, particularly as Parliament considers constitutional amendments touching on elections, governance structures and presidential tenure.

Coltart noted that while Parliament enacted the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act in 2018, the legislation did not fully satisfy the constitutional requirements outlined in Section 198.

"Since 2013 Parliament enacted the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act, which expressly states in its preamble that it is intended to give effect to Section 198, particularly regarding corporate governance standards and discipline for State-controlled entities," he said.

"However, one of the most important requirements of Section 198 - namely a statutory system requiring public officers to make regular disclosures of their assets - has not been fully implemented through a comprehensive Act of Parliament applicable across the public sector.

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"Section 198 uses mandatory language ('An Act of Parliament must provide measures...'), suggesting that Parliament's constitutional obligation extends beyond corporate governance of public entities."

Coltart argued that the absence of a comprehensive asset declaration framework undermines transparency and accountability in public office.