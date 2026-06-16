Zimbabwe: Harare City Council Workers Accused of Negligence in Budiriro Sewer Pit Deaths Denied Bail

Discover moreNews Headline SummariesHealth News AlertsBreaking News AlertsThree Harare City Council employees accused of culpable homicide in connection with the Budiriro sewer pit tragedy have been denied bail, with a regional magistrate describing the alleged conduct as an act of negligence that resulted in the deaths of three people.

Regional magistrate Musaiona Shotgame dismissed the bail application filed by Tinei Chihwai, Thomas Rwakatiwana and Moses Dicko, who are facing three counts of culpable homicide.

In refusing bail, the magistrate said the case involved serious allegations and raised significant public interest concerns.

"This was an act of negligence," Shotgame ruled. "The State said the case involves the death of three human beings, which is a public interest case and is a serious offence that attracts a lengthy sentence."

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He added: "Abandoning the pit, leaving it uncovered for five months, is a cause of concern... the application for bail be and is hereby dismissed."

Defence lawyer Alec Muchadehama argued that there was no evidence showing public outrage that would justify denying bail.

He told the court that the accused had returned to the site between June 7 and 10 to close the excavation and that the City of Harare had assisted the bereaved families.

Muchadehama also submitted that the accused voluntarily presented themselves to the police and were not arrested after attempting to evade investigators.

However, the court ordered that the three remain in custody and remanded them to June 29 for routine proceedings.

According to prosecutors, the accused dug a sewage manhole measuring about five metres long, three metres wide and 3.5 metres deep in Budiriro 3 in February 2026 while clearing a sewer blockage. They allegedly failed to secure or barricade the excavation, leaving the public exposed to danger.

The State alleges that their negligence led to the deaths of Saul Karakadzai, Talita Munda and Vimbainashe Chihota, who reportedly drowned after falling into the unsecured pit.