Zimbabwe: Building Back Home - the 7 Costly Mistakes Zimbabweans Make When Building From Abroad

opinion

Zimbabweans living abroad send millions of pounds, dollars and rand back home to fund building projects.

Homes are built. Extensions are added. Rental properties take shape.

For many families, these projects represent years of sacrifice, overtime shifts, missed holidays and disciplined saving.

Yet despite the commitment and investment involved, many projects end up costing significantly more than expected.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Not because people lack ambition.

Not because they lack money.

But because they make a few common mistakes that are easy to overlook when managing a project from thousands of miles away.

Over the years, one thing has become clear.

The biggest losses in construction rarely come from one dramatic event.

They usually come from small assumptions repeated over months.

Here are seven of the most costly.

Mistake #1: Choosing Familiarity Over Due Diligence

A recommendation from a friend, relative or church member can be valuable. However, familiarity is not a substitute for verification.

Many property owners fail to carry out proper checks because they feel uncomfortable questioning someone they know or trust.

Before committing to any contractor, ask to see previous projects, speak to past clients and verify that the builder has successfully completed work similar to your own.

Trust should be supported by evidence.

Mistake #2: Releasing Money Without Verifying Progress

One of the most common causes of overspending is releasing funds before confirming that the agreed work has actually been completed.

When building from abroad, it can be tempting to rely on phone calls, assurances or a few photographs. Unfortunately, photos often show only what someone wants you to see.

Payments should ideally be linked to verified milestones rather than promises.

The question should never be: "How much money is needed?"

The question should be: "What work has been completed?"

Mistake #3: Assuming Photos Tell the Full Story

Photos are useful.

But they rarely tell the complete story.

A photograph can show a newly built wall. It cannot tell you whether the wall is straight, whether the correct materials were used or whether the workmanship meets acceptable standards.

Many costly defects remain hidden until much later because nobody physically inspected the work when it mattered.

Visibility and verification are not the same thing.

Mistake #4: Focusing on Cost Instead of Value

Everyone wants to save money.

However, selecting the cheapest option can often become the most expensive decision.

Low quotations sometimes exclude important items, use lower-quality materials or create shortcuts that lead to costly repairs later.

The true cost of construction is not what you pay today.

It is what you pay over the life of the building.

Mistake #5: Failing to Keep Proper Records

Construction projects generate a significant amount of information.

Quotations, invoices, material schedules, payment records, variations and progress updates all form part of the project history.

When these records are not organised, disputes become difficult to resolve and costs become harder to control.

Good documentation protects both your investment and your decision-making.

Mistake #6: Not Having Independent Oversight

Most people rely entirely on information provided by the builder.

The challenge is that the builder is also the party responsible for delivering the work.

Independent oversight provides an additional layer of accountability and helps identify issues before they become expensive problems.

A second set of eyes can often spot things that others miss.

Mistake #7: Waiting Until Something Goes Wrong

Many property owners seek help only after serious problems have already emerged.

By that stage, the cost of correction is usually far higher than the cost of prevention.

Construction is one of the largest investments many families will ever make.

Protecting that investment should not begin when problems appear.

It should begin from the very first stage of the project.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Infrastructure Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Real Difference Between Success and Costly Mistakes

Building from abroad is entirely possible.

Thousands of Zimbabweans successfully complete projects every year.

The difference is often not the size of the budget.

It is the quality of the decisions made along the way.

Most construction losses are preventable. The challenge is that they are often invisible until it is too late.

The goal is not simply to build.

The goal is to build with clarity, accountability and control.

About Vakisa Building Verification

Vakisa Building Verification is an independent property verification and oversight company that helps Zimbabweans in the diaspora gain greater visibility into building projects back home through independent site inspections, workmanship assessments, materials verification, progress checks and structured reporting.

The Building Back Home column by Vakisa Building Verification focuses on helping Zimbabweans make better building, property and investment decisions through practical insights, education and independent oversight.