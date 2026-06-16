Rwanda: The Quest for Rwanda's First Geopark

The Rwanda National Commission for UNESCO (CNRU) has said that efforts to secure UNESCO Global Geopark status for Northern Rwanda are still at an early stage and will require strong collaboration among stakeholders to build the institutional, technical and community support needed for a successful nomination.

A geopark is a protected area with significant geological features, such as volcanoes, caves, mountains, lakes and rock formations--managed for conservation, education, tourism, scientific research and community development.

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The nomination process, launched in June 2026, is expected to take six months. It involves scientific research, heritage conservation, community participation, education programmes, geotourism development, communication, resource mobilisation and effective governance.

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The initiative follows a field support mission conducted between September and October 2025 by Prof. Asfawossen Asrat Kassaye, a UNESCO Global Geoparks expert.

The mission assessed Northern Rwanda's geological, natural, cultural and socio-economic heritage and found that the province has strong potential to qualify as a UNESCO Global Geopark.

Among the key recommendations were stronger stakeholder engagement, clear definition of the proposed geopark boundaries, comprehensive heritage inventories, establishment of governance and management structures, enhanced community participation and development of an implementation roadmap.

Proposed geosites include the Virunga volcanic chain, Musanze Caves, Lakes Burera and Ruhondo, the Rugezi Wetland, volcanic formations and rare exposures of Proterozoic basement rocks.

Together, these sites tell an exceptional geological story linked to the evolution of the East African Rift System.

To accelerate preparations, a Rwanda Geopark National Committee has been established to coordinate development of the nomination dossier.

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Dominique Mvunabandi, Director of the Science and Technology Unit at CNRU, said UNESCO Global Geopark designation would help Rwanda conserve and promote its geological heritage while advancing sustainable development through geotourism, scientific research, environmental education, cultural preservation and community participation.

"The nomination process requires strong collaboration among government institutions, conservation agencies, research institutions, universities, development partners, civil society organisations, local communities and private sector actors," he said.

Mvunabandi added that priority actions are currently being validated alongside the establishment of governance and coordination structures and thematic technical working groups.

"Northern Rwanda possesses strong geopark potential because of its geological features, identified geosites, and rich natural, cultural and intangible heritage. The region also offers opportunities for environmental conservation, education, scientific research and sustainable tourism," he said.

The proposed technical working groups will focus on governance, geoheritage inventory and scientific research, natural and cultural heritage, community engagement, geotourism, sustainable development, communication and partnerships.

Maurice Mugabowagahunde, Governor of the Northern Province, stressed the importance of community involvement.

"Community engagement must remain at the centre of this process. We have to work together to mobilise the technical expertise, financial resources, research capacity and partnerships required to achieve our shared objective," he said.

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Marie Christine Gasingirwa, scientist and Chairperson of the General Assembly of CNRU, said UNESCO Global Geoparks demonstrate how geological heritage can drive education, innovation, cultural preservation, environmental awareness, sustainable tourism and local economic transformation.

"Our 2025-2029 strategic plan emphasises sustainable tourism, community engagement, scientific research and innovation, protection of natural and cultural heritage, and partnerships that contribute to inclusive development," she said.

She added that the proposed Northern Rwanda UNESCO Global Geopark would strengthen the country's position as a leading sustainable tourism destination.

Prof. Digne Rwabuhungu, Chairperson of the Rwanda Geopark National Committee, said achieving UNESCO Global Geopark status would significantly boost international recognition of Rwanda's geological heritage.

"When people think of Rwanda, they often think of mountain gorillas and wildlife tourism. However, there is another extraordinary story embedded within our volcanic landscapes, caves, lakes and ancient rock formations that preserve millions of years of Earth's history. A geopark will allow us to tell that story to the world," he said.

He described Northern Rwanda as a natural research laboratory, noting that the Virunga volcanic system, Musanze Caves, Lakes Burera and Ruhondo, and the East African Rift System together form a unique scientific resource.

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Rwabuhungu also warned that, without adequate protection, important geological sites could be degraded by human activity or gradually disappear from public awareness.

If successful, Northern Rwanda will join the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network, which includes more than 220 geoparks across over 50 countries.

In Africa, it would join internationally recognised sites such as Morocco's M'Goun and Jbel Bani UNESCO Global Geoparks and Tanzania's Ngorongoro-Lengai UNESCO Global Geopark.

Telesphore Ngoga, a Conservation Analyst at the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), said Rwanda's geological assets extend beyond the proposed geopark area.

He cited Mount Bisoke, with its crater lake of scientific interest, as well as surrounding volcanic landscapes, Lakes Burera and Ruhondo, the Rugezi Wetland and the Musanze Caves.

Ngoga also highlighted the presence of naturally occurring salty hot springs known as Amakera, which attract attention because of their underground origin and unusual characteristics.