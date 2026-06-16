Rwanda: From Exile to Enterprise - How Jean Malic Kalima Built a Career Around Service and Investment

When Jean Malic Kalima returned to Rwanda in August 1994, he came back to a country beginning the difficult task of rebuilding after the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Like many Rwandans of his generation, Kalima, who is 62-years now had spent much of his life in exile in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo. Despite growing up away from home, he says his parents instilled in him a strong sense of identity and responsibility toward Rwanda.

"We were always told that although we were living elsewhere, Rwanda remained our country," he recalls.

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That sense of duty would shape a career spanning diplomacy, public service, mining, healthcare and entrepreneurship.

Today, Kalima is a businessman with interests in mining and healthcare and serves as Rwanda's Honorary Consul to the Czech Republic. He sees each role as part of a broader mission to contribute to national development.

Returning to a country in recovery

When Kalima returned, he had already completed his university education and was eager to help rebuild the country.

"At that time, the motivation was not about salaries or personal benefits," he says. "It was about seeing what contribution you could make to a country that was starting almost from scratch."

He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, beginning a diplomatic career at a time when Rwanda was rebuilding both its institutions and international standing.

Resources were scarce, systems were weak and technology was limited. Public servants often relied on determination and ingenuity to overcome daily challenges.

"We learned the hard way," Kalima says. "But sometimes learning in difficult circumstances is the best way to learn."

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The experience taught him that purpose and resilience can help people overcome even the toughest obstacles.

A shift to entrepreneurship

After more than a decade in public service, Kalima moved to the private sector in 2006.

By then, Rwanda had made significant progress in rebuilding institutions, and he felt a new generation was ready to continue the work. He began exploring entrepreneurship as another avenue for contributing to national development.

"At that stage, I felt there were young people coming into the system who could continue the work," he says.

His choice of sector surprised many people: mining.

At the time, local participation in mining was limited, with much of the industry dominated by foreign investors. But Kalima saw an opportunity for Rwandans to play a bigger role in developing the country's mineral resources.

Securing a mining concession was only the first hurdle. Building trust with local communities in Rulindo District proved equally important.

"When I first arrived, people looked at me and wondered whether I could really do it," he says.

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Through community engagement and consistent communication, he gradually earned confidence and expanded operations. Starting with a small workforce, he built a growing enterprise that created jobs and stimulated local economic activity.

"The mine changed many lives in the surrounding community," he says. "That was one of the most rewarding outcomes."

Optimistic about mining's future

Kalima believes Rwanda's mining sector has evolved significantly since he entered the industry.

The country now has more trained professionals, stronger institutions and better access to international markets.

"We now have trained professionals and institutions that can support the sector," he says.

He points to growing global demand for minerals such as tungsten and believes improved access to financing could encourage more local investment.

"If Rwanda wants to continue earning foreign exchange and growing exports, mining will remain one of the key sectors," he says.

Investing in healthcare

After establishing himself in mining, Kalima turned his attention to healthcare, motivated by a desire to address societal needs while creating sustainable value.

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Around 2015, he identified growing demand for quality healthcare services, leading to the establishment of Legacy Clinics.

The facility has invested heavily in diagnostic technology, including automated laboratory systems, molecular testing, CT scans and MRI services, expanding access to advanced healthcare and improving diagnostic accuracy.

One of the biggest lessons, he says, was discovering the depth of local medical talent.

"We have excellent Rwandan professionals," he says. "Many of them are capable of providing services at the highest level."

A philosophy of contribution

Across diplomacy, mining, healthcare and his role as Honorary Consul, Kalima says one principle has guided him: contribution.

His philosophy is built on self-reliance, creating opportunities for others and supporting national development.

"Before expecting others to help you, you have to ask yourself what you can do," he says.

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He views entrepreneurship as a tool for job creation and community development, while emphasizing the importance of paying taxes and strengthening sectors that drive economic growth.

"We all have time. We all have opportunities. We all make decisions," he says. "What matters is how we use them."

Message to the next generation

As Rwanda advances toward its Vision 2050 goals, Kalima believes young people have a crucial role to play.

He urges them to take advantage of educational and professional opportunities while remaining committed to the country's development.

"We have built structures and systems. What the next generation must do is maintain them, improve them and take them even further," he says.

He also encourages Rwandans studying abroad to return with new skills and ideas that can contribute to national progress.

More than three decades after returning home, Kalima says he remains driven by the same goal that inspired him in 1994: finding new ways to serve.

From helping rebuild institutions as a diplomat to creating businesses in mining and healthcare, his journey reflects a belief that national development is not solely the responsibility of the government, but of every citizen willing to invest their skills, time and resources in the country's future.