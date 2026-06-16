Rwanda: New Human Rights Law Broadens Nchr Role, Strengthens Staff Protection

A new law governing the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) has expanded the institution's mandate, strengthened legal protections for its staff, and updated its governance framework, signalling a stronger focus on preventing human rights violations.

The law, gazetted on June 11 and effective immediately, repeals the 2013 legislation governing the Commission and introduces reforms aimed at enhancing its effectiveness and independence.

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Greater focus on prevention

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While the Commission's core mandate remains the promotion and protection of human rights, the new law provides a more detailed framework for its responsibilities and places greater emphasis on preventive action.

Under the revised framework, the Commission is tasked with conducting awareness campaigns, providing human rights education and training, carrying out outreach activities, and advising on laws, policies, and regulations to ensure they align with human rights principles.

Commenting on the changes, Joseph Ryarasa, Executive Director of Never Again Rwanda, said the reforms recognise that safeguarding rights involves more than responding to complaints after violations occur.

"One of the most significant changes in the amended law is the recognition that protecting human rights is not only about receiving and investigating complaints after something has gone wrong. It is also about preventing problems before they occur," he told The New Times.

Ryarasa said stronger public education and policy engagement could help citizens and institutions better understand their rights and responsibilities, reducing the likelihood of disputes escalating.

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"The stronger advisory role is equally important. Human rights considerations should not be an afterthought; they should be integrated into policies and laws from the beginning."

He added that evidence-based input from the Commission during policy formulation could help avert future challenges and foster more inclusive decision-making.

Legal protection extended to staff

A key operational reform introduced by the law is the extension of legal immunity to Commission staff.

NCHR Chairperson Providence Umurungi said the amendment reflects the reality that staff members play a central role in carrying out the Commission's work.

"The immunity was extended to staff members of the National Commission for Human Rights because Commissioners are supported by staff in their work of protecting and promoting human rights and can also be represented by them. In this regard, staff also need protection," Umurungi told The New Times.

She explained that staff are protected from prosecution, search, arrest, detention, or trial for opinions expressed or actions taken while carrying out official Commission duties.

"The immunity is only applied in the discharge of responsibilities of the Commission," she said.

According to Umurungi, the protection enables staff to conduct investigations and gather information without fear of reprisals.

"Once carrying the immunity card, staff can reach any place and collect documents without fear of reprisals by responsible authorities or perpetrators," she said.

She stressed that the immunity does not shield staff from accountability for personal misconduct.

"In case of misconduct, they can be arrested, prosecuted and tried."

Ryarasa described the reform as a practical measure, noting that much of the Commission's day-to-day work is undertaken by technical staff.

"They conduct investigations, monitor detention facilities, engage communities, document concerns and prepare reports," he said.

"In some cases, this work can involve sensitive issues and interactions with powerful institutions or individuals. Extending legal protection to staff who are acting within their mandate can help strengthen their confidence and independence when carrying out their responsibilities."

He added that the protection should be understood as a safeguard for staff acting professionally and in good faith, not as immunity from accountability.

Updated governance framework

The law also reorganises the Commission's internal structure and introduces more detailed provisions on administration and autonomy.

It explicitly guarantees administrative, financial, and human resource autonomy, while setting out updated governance arrangements for the institution.

Although some operational procedures will continue to be governed by internal regulations, the law itself is already in force.

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For civil society organisations, effective implementation will be critical to ensuring the reforms deliver tangible results.

Ryarasa said one priority should be providing the Commission with sufficient resources to fulfil its expanded responsibilities.

"New responsibilities in education, research, awareness and policy engagement require additional capacity and investment," he said.

He also called for greater public awareness of the Commission's work, noting that many citizens, particularly at the community level, remain unfamiliar with its mandate and services.

Another priority, he said, is strengthening collaboration between the Commission, government institutions, civil society organisations, the media, and academia.

"Human rights promotion is most effective when it is viewed as a shared responsibility rather than the mandate of a single institution."

Ultimately, Ryarasa said the success of the reforms should be measured not by the number of activities undertaken, but by whether citizens enjoy stronger protection of their rights, improved access to remedies, and greater confidence in institutions tasked with safeguarding human dignity and justice.

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