Rwanda: Men's Mental Health Month - the Hidden Mental Toll of Money Worries

When Mugabo, a father of two, lost his job, he suddenly found himself struggling to provide for his family. The mounting pressure became overwhelming, and he turned to alcohol to cope.

What began as an escape gradually developed into dependency, affecting his mental health and straining his marriage.

Determined to rebuild his life, Mugabo eventually sought counselling and confronted the root causes of his addiction. He started over by volunteering at a law firm before securing permanent employment. Four years sober, he has restored his relationship with his children and now plays an active role in co-parenting.

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His story reflects a challenge faced by many men, whose mental health can be deeply affected by financial stress.

June, recognised as Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, offers an opportunity to spotlight these often-overlooked struggles.

According to the Rwanda Mental Health Survey 2018, 16.6 percent of men and 23.2 percent of women have experienced at least one mental disorder.

Globally, depression affects an estimated 3.6 percent of men and 5.7 percent of women.

The hidden cost of financial stress

Financial hardship can affect every aspect of a man's well-being, from physical and emotional health to family relationships and social connections.

"When a man faces financial difficulties, he may experience sleep problems, loss of appetite, reduced sexual desire, stress and constant worry about the future," said psychologist and mental wellness consultant Janvier Muhire, founder of Baho Well-Being Initiative.

Financial strain can make it difficult to meet essential family obligations such as school fees, rent and daily household expenses. Over time, this may erode self-confidence and create tension within families.

According to Muhire, persistent financial pressure can impair decision-making and increase the risk of anxiety, depression and negative thinking patterns.

Social withdrawal is another common consequence.

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"Many men avoid social gatherings, weddings and community events because they feel inadequate or embarrassed about their circumstances," he said.

Unpaid debts can also damage friendships and support networks, leaving men increasingly isolated.

"Persistent financial stress can trigger depression, anxiety, substance misuse and a sense of lost purpose. In some cases, men lose businesses, homes and other assets, leading to family conflict, separation and even suicidal thoughts," Muhire added.

Seeking support and building resilience

Muhire emphasised that overcoming financial stress begins with self-awareness and accepting one's situation rather than denying it.

He encouraged men to challenge negative thoughts, use available resources wisely and seek support from trusted people and professionals when needed.

"Setbacks and failures can become opportunities for growth and learning. Staying connected to others and finding healthy coping mechanisms helps build resilience," he said.

Rwanda has expanded access to mental health services through decentralised healthcare and community-based programmes.

Emmanuel Hakomeza, Youth Senior Officer in the Mental Health Division at the Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC), said mental health services are now integrated into primary healthcare facilities across the country.

Men experiencing stress, anxiety or depression can seek support at local health centres, district hospitals and referral hospitals.

For more specialised care, services are available at Ndera Psychiatric Teaching Hospital, Kigali Mental Health Referral Centre and Huye Isange Rehabilitation Centre.

"These facilities provide treatment for severe conditions, specialised training, mentorship and supervision for decentralised mental health services," Hakomeza said.

Mental health support is also available through community health workers and civil society organisations that promote emotional well-being.

One such organisation is the Rwanda Men's Resource Centre (RWAMREC), which engages men through empowerment and awareness programmes.

Bishop George Jean Claude Murekeyimana, founder of Iwacu Recovery Centre in Kicukiro, said many men who seek help arrive feeling defeated by financial and personal challenges.

"Recovery begins by helping them understand their situation, take responsibility and recognise the strengths they still possess," he said.

Why financial planning matters

While economic shocks and income loss can trigger financial stress, poor financial planning often worsens the situation, according to Jackson Kwikiriza, Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Microfinance Institutions in Rwanda (AMIR).

He noted that many households struggle not only because of limited income but also because of how they respond to economic uncertainty.

Financial stress, he said, is often fuelled by fear-driven reactions to rumours or unverified reports about inflation, fuel prices or global instability.

"In many cases, people assume businesses will fail, customers will disappear or markets will collapse without evidence. This panic leads to rushed financial decisions that make matters worse," he said.

Kwikiriza added that many people earn income but fail to adjust their spending habits as living costs rise.

Food, rent, transport, education and healthcare costs have increased, yet some households continue spending as though their financial circumstances have remained unchanged.

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"As costs rise while income remains fixed, people stretch beyond their means and eventually struggle to meet basic obligations," he said.

The resulting pressure can affect entire families. Some individuals respond by borrowing excessively, taking on multiple jobs beyond their capacity or selling assets to stay afloat. These measures may provide temporary relief but can lead to debt, health problems, strained relationships and loss of property.

To reduce financial stress, Kwikiriza recommends budgeting carefully and distinguishing essential expenses such as housing, food, healthcare and transport from non-essential spending.

In some cases, households may need to adjust their lifestyles by moving to more affordable housing, changing spending habits or reassessing education and consumption choices to match their income.

Businesses facing financial challenges should also review their cost structures, reduce unnecessary expenses and optimise operations to remain sustainable during periods of economic uncertainty.

Most importantly, Kwikiriza urged people to rely on credible information rather than speculation when making financial decisions.

"Economic resilience depends more on planning and adaptation than panic," he said.

He added that effective financial management is built on discipline, realistic decision-making and long-term planning, noting that people who manage limited resources well are often better prepared to handle greater financial responsibilities in the future.