Malawi: NBM PLC, Press Trust Commit K1.2 Billion for Girl's Hostel Project

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc, Press Trust and Malawi Government have jointly committed K1.2 billion towards the construction of a girls' hostel and supporting staff housing at Njerenje Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Balaka, in a major infrastructure push aimed at improving access, safety and retention of learners and teachers.

The pledge was made at a signing ceremony held in Lilongwe on Friday.

The investment comprises K800 million from NBM plc, K400 million from Press Trust, and K20 million from the Ministry of Education, to fund the construction of a 112-bed girls' hostel along with additional staff accommodation at the school.

NBM plc Chief Operating Officer Masauko Katsala said the intervention was driven by direct engagement with the school community during an earlier visit.

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"When we went there to donate the solar power project, the learners, teachers and the community presented their case and explained the challenges they were facing. It became clear to us that the situation required further support, particularly around accommodation for both learners and teachers," said Katsala.

He added that the Bank, together with Press Trust, reviewed the needs and committed to a long-term solution.

"After assessing the situation with our partners, we concluded that returning to support infrastructure development was necessary, especially to improve learning conditions through a girls' hostel and staff housing," he said.

Press Trust Trustee Professor Moses Maliro said the project places learner safety at the centre of education outcomes.

"A safe learner is a successful learner. When girls are provided with secure accommodation on campus, we reduce the risks they face when travelling long distances and create an environment where they can fully focus on their education," said Maliro.

The Ministry of Education welcomed the partnership, saying it aligns with government efforts to reduce infrastructure gaps in Community Day Secondary Schools across the country.

The Deputy Director of Secondary Education, Samuel Chibwana, said the initiative complements ongoing national program aimed at expanding and upgrading secondary school facilities.

"We appreciate the support from our partners at Njerenje CDSS. As government, we are encouraging more stakeholders to join in improving Community Day Secondary Schools so that learners across the country can access better learning environments," said Chibwana.

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The project is expected to improve attendance and retention of female learners while also addressing teacher shortages by providing essential on-campus accommodation.