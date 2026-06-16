Malawi: WHO Donates K127 Million in Medical Supplies to Boost Malawi's Ebola, Cholera Preparedness

The World Health Organization (WHO) has donated medical supplies worth K127 million (US$73,000) to Malawi to strengthen the country's preparedness and response capacity against potential outbreaks of Ebola and cholera.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Lilongwe on Monday, WHO Country Representative Charles Kuria Njuguna said the donation represents a significant investment in Malawi's ability to prevent, detect and respond swiftly to public health emergencies.

"Although the latest WHO Rapid Risk Assessment classifies Malawi's risk of Ebola virus disease importation as low, the government has not waited for an outbreak to occur before taking action," Njuguna said.

He commended Malawi for taking proactive measures to enhance disease surveillance systems, strengthen screening at points of entry, improve laboratory readiness, prepare isolation units, reinforce infection prevention and control mechanisms, and expand risk communication and community engagement initiatives.

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The donated consignment includes essential medical supplies such as personal protective equipment (PPEs), isolation gowns, goggles, face shields, N95 respirator masks, disinfectants, specimen collection materials and other critical infection prevention and control items.

Receiving the donation, Minister of Health and Sanitation Madalitso Baloyi expressed appreciation to WHO for its continued support, describing the contribution as timely given Malawi's vulnerability to cross-border disease transmission.

"Malawi remains vulnerable to imported cases because of regional movement," Baloyi said.

She noted that the donation complements the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen preparedness for both emerging and re-emerging public health threats, including Ebola, cholera, Mpox, polio and other infectious disease outbreaks.

Earlier in the day, Baloyi toured Kamuzu International Airport to assess the country's Ebola preparedness measures at one of its key entry points.

She described the airport as a critical frontline defence against the importation of infectious diseases and said she was satisfied with the level of preparedness and screening measures currently in place to safeguard public health.