Namibia: The Malema-Khan Allegations Point to a Rot Beyond Party Politics

Alleged WhatsApps linking Julius Malema, Feroz Khan and private power networks expose a disturbing question about Parliament and police intelligence.

The Madlanga Commission's latest evidence does not just place EFF leader Julius Malema near another political fire. It points to a bigger South African problem: the blurry line between party politics, police intelligence and well-connected private networks.

According to court papers by commission investigator Tshepo Nyatlo, WhatsApp messages allegedly show suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Major-General Feroz Khan communicating with businessman Mohammadh Sayed about Malema.

Nyatlo claims Khan wanted Malema to ask the former inspector-general of intelligence, Setlhomamaru Isaac Dintwe, questions in Parliament, apparently to catch him out. Some questions later submitted in Parliament were allegedly first drafted by Khan.

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That is the part that should make everyone sit up: parliamentary oversight is meant to hold power accountable, not become someone's personal pressure tool.

The affidavit also claims Malema asked Sayed for details linked to a criminal case involving VBS Mutual Bank curator Anoosh Rooplal, after which Khan allegedly shared Rooplal's name and address. Remember, Malema and other high-profile EFF leaders were implicated in the rampant corruption that led to VBS Bank's implosion.

Khan is now expected to appear before the commission on 1 July 2026 after dropping a court bid linked to access to his devices. The Mail & Guardian reported that the commission sees his testimony as key, given the serious allegations involving him, other SAPS officers and additional individuals.

Malema's week also took a courtroom knock when his R1m defamation case against Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene was struck from the Gauteng High Court roll due to an administrative filing error. It was linked to statements Kunene made on the show Podcast and Chill with MacG, where he linked Malema to alleged criminal syndicates. Judge Leonard Twala also ordered Malema's team to pay Kunene's legal costs, but the matter may be re-enrolled.

This is bigger than Juju drama. The allegations raise a serious question about whether politicians, police intelligence figures and well-connected businesspeople were trading influence behind the scenes. Nothing has been proven against Malema here. But if the evidence holds, the issue is not just bad optics. It is whether state intelligence was being used for public safety or private power games. - Mail & Guardian

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