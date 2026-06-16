Nigeria: Senators Who Didn't Endorse Natasha's Suspension Found Their Names On Report - Oshiomhole Alleges

Abuja — Senator Adams Oshiomhole has alleged that the names of at least three senators were improperly included on the Senate Committee report that recommended the six-month suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central.

The Edo North senator made the claim yesterday during an interview on Africa Independent Television, AIT, while reacting to Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele's description of Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension as one of the "lowest moments" of the 10th Senate.

According to Oshiomhole, several lawmakers whose names appeared on the report told him they neither signed the document nor endorsed its recommendations.

He cited Senator Ireti Kingibe, FCT, as one of the senators who reportedly questioned the inclusion of her name.

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"The committee does a hearing; members are expected to sign the report to endorse it. If you don't agree, you can abstain. But some said they didn't sign, yet their names were published," Oshiomhole stated.

"People like Senator Ireti Kingibe. She told me, 'But I didn't sign that report. But my name was published."'

The former Edo governor expressed concern over what he described as a breach of parliamentary procedure, suggesting that attendance registers may have been attached in place of actual endorsements.

"So, where many don't accept the content, they could abstain from signing it because to sign is to endorse. One, two or three senators said, 'We didn't sign, but our names were there,' he said.

"But how? Some say maybe they attached an attendance register, which is not the appropriate thing. But that's not my problem. If Opeyemi said so, I think you should take it seriously."

Oshiomhole's comments come amid renewed debate over Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension by the Senate in March 2025 over allegations of gross misconduct and unruly behaviour.

The suspension followed her accusations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and led to her exclusion from legislative activities for six months.

The disciplinary action also included withdrawal of her salary and allowances, closure of her office within the National Assembly complex, and a ban from accessing legislative premises during the suspension period.

As of press time, neither the Senate Committee that handled the report nor the Senate leadership had issued an official response to Oshiomhole's allegations.