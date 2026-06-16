Sudan: Youth and Sports Minister Opens Ebhar International Puppet Theatre Festival

Khartoum — Minister of Youth and Sports Prof. Ahmed Adam attended the opening of the Ebhar International Arts Festival, held in cooperation with the Palace of Youth and Children and featuring puppet theatre performances aimed at promoting children's creativity and development.

The event was also attended by Khartoum State Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Al-Tayib Saad-Eddin, River Nile State High Council for Culture, Information and Communications Chairman Loay Mustafa, Palace of Youth and Children Director Dr. Loay Omar Barakat, and a number of cultural and artistic figures.

Addressing the festival, the minister praised the role played by the Ebhar Foundation in nurturing children and instilling positive values and principles, stressing that raising children is fundamental to nation-building and shaping the future.

He underscored the importance of investing in younger generations, particularly in the post-war period, noting that Sudan needs a generation grounded in strong moral, national, and humanitarian values.

The minister said promoting tolerance, national belonging, teamwork, respect for others, and a love of learning and creativity among children is essential to building a cohesive society capable of overcoming challenges and achieving development and stability.

The festival is part of broader efforts to support arts and creativity and strengthen the role of culture in human development and children's empowerment.