Sudan: TSC Member Salah Rassas, Minnawi Discuss Security and Humanitarian Situation in Darfur and Kordofan

16 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Salahuddin Adam "Rassas" met in Khartoum with Darfur Region Governor Minni Arko Minnawi to discuss the security and humanitarian situation in Darfur and Kordofan, as well as developments in border areas.

The meeting reviewed the challenges facing the country during the current period and ways to address them in a manner that safeguards citizens and promotes stability.

According to a statement posted by Minnawi on his Facebook page, the two sides affirmed that restoring security and stability in Darfur and Kordofan remains a top national priority. They stressed the importance of protecting civilians, facilitating their return to their areas of origin, and creating conditions conducive to reconstruction.

They underscored that achieving these objectives requires unified national efforts and stronger coordination among state institutions and supporting forces, emphasizing that preserving Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity is a shared responsibility.

The two officials further stressed that overcoming current challenges demands a genuine national commitment to building a safe and stable Sudan capable of fulfilling the aspirations of its people for peace, dignity, and development.

Read the original article on SNA.

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