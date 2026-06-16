Sudan: Al-Mansouri Meets Ifad Delegation to Discuss Development Projects

Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries Prof. Ahmed Al-Tijani Al-Mansouri held talks with a delegation from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), led by Dr. Nasr-Eddin Haj Al-Amin, to discuss proposed projects in the livestock and agricultural sectors.

The meeting, attended by the ministry's undersecretary and the Director of Planning and Livestock Economics, reviewed proposals for IFAD-supported projects in Northern and River Nile states.

The proposals include a preliminary survey in Merowe and Al-Dabbah in Northern State, and Berber and Abu Hamad in River Nile State, for the establishment of agricultural projects covering food and horticultural crops, as well as goat, sheep, and poultry production.

The minister presented a number of priority projects for IFAD support, including programmes targeting rinderpest and Rift Valley fever, the "Zero Waste" leather initiative, livestock production projects in River Nile State, and water-resource development schemes.

Al-Mansouri stressed the importance of involving youth and women in livestock development projects to increase rural incomes and help reduce poverty.

For his part, Dr. Nasr-Eddin Haj Al-Amin reaffirmed IFAD's commitment to supporting livestock-sector projects in Sudan and enhancing cooperation with the ministry to advance livestock development, strengthen food security, and contribute to economic growth.