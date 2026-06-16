South Africa: Student Launches Youth Movement to Help Tsakane Learners

Scrolla is celebrating Youth Day by sharing the stories of youth doing good across the country.

Kelethabo Molefe is fighting to stop talent from going to waste in his hometown. The 22-year-old student built a youth-led movement called Cramlex in Tsakane, east of Johannesburg.

Molefe grew up watching potential get buried under tough conditions in the township. He noticed big gaps between township learners and those from wealthier suburbs, especially in career guidance, university information and digital skills.

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To change this, the University of the Witwatersrand postgraduate student launched Cramlex in June 2025. The name stands for Cram and Relax. The non-profit group now has seven members working to give young people better opportunities.

The team runs a student outreach programme to help school learners with university applications and career guidance. They also plan to run digital literacy boot camps, mentorship links, first-aid training and talent expos.

Molefe believes in supporting both the educational and daily needs of young people. In April, the group held a fun walk at Je Malepe Secondary School and gave sanitary pads to learners.

They are now planning a weekly donation drive to give local youth hygiene packs containing toothpaste, soap, deodorant and sanitary pads.

"A lot of people are struggling because they don't have the platform or the space to think about themselves and work fully towards what they want," Molefe said.

Starting the project brought quick challenges. Some people told Molefe that his plans were unrealistic dreams, and it was hard to find committed team members at first.

Molefe previously completed a BCom degree in Information Systems with Corporate Finance and Investment. He is currently studying for a Postgraduate Diploma in Science in Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

His long-term plan is to make townships places where young people can build opportunities for themselves. He wants to show youth that their background must not limit their future.