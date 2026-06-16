Nigeria: JAMB Releases 2026 Utme Mop-Up Results

16 June 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up exercise.

JAMB's Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, announced the release in a statement on Tuesday, saying candidates who participated in the examination can check their results through the board's approved result-checking channels.

Benjamin said the board would immediately commence the ranking of candidates following the release of the results.

He said, "Following the successful conclusion of the mop-up exercise and the release of the results, the board will commence the ranking of candidates.

"Thereafter, the printing of results for admission purposes is expected to begin before the weekend."

The mop-up examination was conducted on June 13, 2026, to provide another opportunity for candidates who were biometrically verified for the main UTME but were unable to sit the examination due to technical glitches, biometric verification challenges and other disruptions at their examination centres.

The main 2026 UTME was held between April 16 and April 25.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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