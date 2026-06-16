South Africa: SA Dismisses WHO Boss's Claim of 10 Foreign Nationals Killed in Xenophobic Violence

First batch of 268 Nigerian returnees from the Republic of South Africa at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, after xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other nationals in the country.

While global condemnation grows over rising anti-immigration protests, an investigation into claims by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reveals a mixture of unrelated organised crime hits and disputed death tolls in Mossel Bay.

The South African government has dismissed claims by director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that 10 foreign nationals have been killed in the latest wave of anti-immigration protests sweeping South Africa.

Ghebreyesus published the claim on 14 June 2026 in a statement on his official X account, condemning protests that have included multiple incidents of civil unrest.

One incident in KuGompo, Eastern Cape, in April led to the looting of shops after a protest over the alleged installation of a Nigerian "king", and another incident in late May in Mossel Bay displaced at least 400 foreign nationals. Protests have since taken place across the country, ranging from a few dozen attendees to hundreds.

"It is profoundly heartbreaking to witness another surge of xenophobic violence in #SouthAfrica this week. Hundreds have marched on Parliament, thousands of families have been displaced, and lives have been tragically cut short," Ghebreyesus' statement began.

"These include at least five Ethiopians killed and five Mozambicans who died in Mossel Bay. Thousands more are now fleeing for their lives."

The statement forms the latest example of widespread international condemnation in response to rising anti-migration protests across South Africa.

In April,...