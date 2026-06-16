South Africa: The Arts Shaped SA's Revolution By Giving a Voice to the People

16 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Thamm

The black consciousness movement and the art that erupted from its politics helped to channel the energies that brought on the 1976 uprisings, which then inspired a new wave of ongoing creativity.

By 1975, many of the artists, musicians, journalists, poets and writers who shaped and coloured the resistance to apartheid in the 1960s had gone into exile. Political leaders had been silenced and locked away.

Life for the black majority in South Africa was a relentless series of obstacles and hoops from before dawn - usually 4.30am, when people woke in the dark to catch buses with hard seats - to after dusk, at around 7.30pm, when workers returned to smoke-filled, badly lit, dangerous streets.

Controlled access to the sprawling township of Soweto through four entrances (and exits) was specifically designed by the state to easily contain the area. In the mid-1970s, South Africa suffered a depression leaving more than half of its residents unemployed or underemployed.

Everything mattered: where you lived, how you travelled, which job you were allowed to hold and where you could eat and drink in public. 1975 was the year the government introduced Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in all schools for at least half of the subjects.

A different country

The 16 June 1976 march by scholars resisting the imposition of Afrikaans, which claimed the lives of at least 200 young people, sparked countrywide...

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