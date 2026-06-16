Uganda: Icpau Records Improved Exam Performance for May 2026

Kampala — The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU), through its Public Accountants Examinations Board (PAEB), has Monday released the May 2026 examination results for the Certified Tax Advisor (CTA) and Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (CPA) courses, showing a moderate improvement in performance compared to the December 2025 examinations.

For the CTA course, the overall pass rate rose from 47.3% in December 2025 to 54.8% in May 2026. A total of 140 candidates sat the examinations.

The CPA course also registered an improvement, with the overall pass rate increasing from 35.5% in December 2025 to 38.0% in May 2026. A total of 6,542 candidates sat the CPA examinations.

Despite the improvement in performance, the number of students who completed the CPA course slightly declined. A total of 117 students completed the programme during the May 2026 examinations compared to 121 in December 2025. The cumulative number of students who have completed the CPA course now stands at 5,676.

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The results were officially released in Kampala by CPA Alfred Beitwababo Kabuchu, the Vice President of ICPAU, on behalf of the Public Accountants Examinations Board. The PAEB Chairperson, CPA Nancy Amuge Owino, attended the release virtually.

Also present were the President of ICPAU, CPA Timothy David Ediomu, and other officials of the institute.

Speaking at the release of the results, ICPAU Chief Executive Officer and Secretary CPA Derick Nkajja emphasized the importance of professionalising the accountancy profession and its contribution to national development.

"The profession of accountancy is meant to boost the economy to grow," he said.

Nkajja noted that accountants play a critical role across several sectors, including taxation, financial management and operations, and therefore deserve support to excel in their profession.

"They do strategy because they understand the flow of money," he added.

He also challenged students to remain focused on their studies and avoid distractions.

"ICPAU is for those that read and follow the calendar," he said. "You need to read for two hours every day towards exams to be able to pass," he added.

"Accountancy is not what you know but how to use what you know," Nkajja said.

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CPA Timothy David Ediomu congratulated the successful candidates, saying their achievements reflected commitment, resilience and hard work.

He expressed confidence that those who had completed the CPA course would make meaningful contributions to Uganda's economy and the global marketplace.

Ediomu also stressed the importance of leadership and professional conduct in advancing the accountancy profession.

"Those that did not get the results they hoped for, should reflect and prepare to work and pass the exams in the coming months," CPA Ediomu said.

The CPA programme has historically recorded pass rates averaging between 35% and 40%, a trend ICPAU officials addressed during the release.

"It is not a desired pass rate but is an incidental pass rate; what is critical for a candidate is to pass," CPA Alfred Beitwababo said.