Nigerian Newspapers Review - Atiku, Mark, Adeleke Fume, Vow to Be On Ballot

16 June 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

In today's Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, the party's national chairman, David Mark, and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke fuming over the court order to deregister ADC, Accord Party and two other political parties.

Another headline features the former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), explaining why he dumped Gen. Sani Abacha's transition programme.

Vanguard also reports that a monarch in Kwara State died in the hands of his captors despite the payment of N18 million as ransom.

Moving to other newspapers, The Guardian leads with Atiku, Adeleke and others facing uncertainty as opposition parties battle court orders.

The Punch's lead headline features the opposition raging as the Federal High Court in Abuja scraps ADC and four other parties.

Lastly, The Nation's biggest headline also focuses on the court order for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister ADC, Accord, ZLP, APP and AA.

Vanguard News

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