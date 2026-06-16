Nigeria: Action Alliance Kicks Against Deregistration of Five Political Parties

Abuja — The Action Alliance, AA, has strongly opposed yesterday's court judgment ordering the deregistration of five political parties, warning that the move could undermine Nigeria's democratic process and destabilize preparations for the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the National Chairman of the party, Barrister Kenneth Udeze, expressed concern over the timing of the ruling, arguing that political parties are already mobilizing supporters and positioning themselves ahead of the next electoral cycle.

According to Udeze, while the party respects the judiciary and the rule of law, the decision raises critical concerns about democratic inclusion, electoral fairness and the preservation of Nigeria's multiparty system.

The AA chairman further noted that the development was particularly troubling given that the Court of Appeal had reportedly stayed proceedings relating to the matter.

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Describing multiparty democracy as a constitutional pillar of Nigeria's political system, Udeze argued that reducing the number of registered political parties at a crucial stage of the electoral process would limit voters' choices and weaken political competition.

"Democracy thrives on diversity of ideas and platforms. Nigerians deserve broader opportunities to express their political aspirations, not a shrinking democratic space," he said.

The party also warned that deregistering political parties in the build-up to a general election could disenfranchise members, disrupt years of political organization and create avoidable tensions within the polity.

AA maintained that issues relating to compliance and electoral regulations should be addressed through engagement, reforms and due process rather than outright deregistration during an active election cycle.

The party stressed that strengthening democratic institutions should take precedence over actions that could be perceived as exclusionary.

As part of its demands, the Action Alliance called on the judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission ,INEC,to consider a review or suspension of the judgment until after the 2027 elections in the interest of electoral stability.

The party also urged the National Assembly to revisit existing laws governing party deregistration with a view to preventing what it described as "mid-cycle disruptions" capable of affecting political participation.

In addition, AA appealed to civil society groups, democratic stakeholders and Nigerians at large to defend the country's multiparty democracy and ensure that political inclusion remains at the heart of the electoral process.

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"A healthy democracy cannot be built on exclusion," the statement said.

Reaffirming its support for the affected political parties and their members, the Action Alliance pledged to continue engaging relevant stakeholders to safeguard Nigeria's democratic space and promote peaceful political participation ahead of the 2027 polls.