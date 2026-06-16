Rwanda: What We Can Learn From Britain's War On Social Media

opinion

This week, the United Kingdom announced that children under 16 will be locked out of major social media platforms by next spring. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it "a big moment" for his country the product of years of campaigning by grieving parents, mounting evidence about teenage mental health, and a public consultation in which many respondents backed the move.

ALSO READ: Rwanda considers restricting social media use for children under 16

It is tempting, watching from Kigali, to ask: should Rwanda do the same? That is the wrong first question. The right first question is one the UK debate itself has, almost accidentally, surfaced and it has nothing to do with banning anything.

The line that matters more than the ban

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Buried in the UK announcement was a second commitment, easy to miss next to the headline-grabbing ban: that keeping children safe online must go hand in hand with giving them more to do offline -- investment in sport, music, culture and the arts, to give young people "the confidence and connections to thrive."

ALSO READ: Why parent-managed social media profiles for children?

That sentence deserves more attention in Rwanda than the ban does. Here is why.

A ban addresses what children are not allowed to do. It says nothing about what fills the space that opens up when a phone is put down. And if the answer to "what happens after the screen goes dark" is "nothing", boredom, isolation, an empty afternoon then a ban has not solved the underlying problem. It has just relocated it.

Rwanda's quiet advantage, if we use it

Rwanda is in an unusual position. We do not yet have the smartphone saturation among teenagers that the UK is grappling with but we are heading there, fast, especially in Kigali and other urban centres. That gives us something Britain did not have: time to get the offline side right before the online problem becomes as entrenched as it is there.

ALSO READ: Is social media harming our children's mental health?

And Rwanda already has the raw material the UK is now trying to build almost from scratch. Umuganda, our monthly tradition of communal work, is a living example of structured, purposeful, collective activity that brings young people together with their communities. Itorero, traditional dance, drumming, storytelling, football pitches in every sector, choirs in every church; this is not a country lacking cultural and communal infrastructure. What it often lacks is investment, coordination, and visibility--the sense, for a 14-year-old in Nyamirambo or Musanze, that there is somewhere structured, exciting, and genuinely theirs to go after school that is not a screen.

ALSO READ: How do we protect our kids from evils of social media?

The UK is now trying to create this from a standing start, after the effects of a decade of largely unsupervised screen time are already visible in youth mental health statistics. Rwanda has the opportunity to build it before that damage is fully done--which is a far cheaper and more humane approach to child policy than trying to repair the problem afterward.

What this could look like, concretely

This is not an abstract call for "more culture." It can be specific:

Sport. Every umudugudu does not need a stadium, but every sector can have a maintained pitch, a ball, and a coach - even a volunteer one - with a regular schedule young people can plan their week around. Football, volleyball, basketball, athletics: the point is not which sport, but that it happens reliably, every week, and that a young person belongs to a team.

Music and the arts. Rwanda has extraordinary musical and artistic talent, much of which currently has no formal pathway from "talented kid" to "young person with a craft, a community, and a future." School-based music programmes, community arts centres, and youth choirs are not luxuries; they are exactly the "confidence and connections" the UK is now scrambling to fund.

Culture and identity. Programmes that connect young people with Rwandan history, language, oral traditions, and crafts--not as a museum exercise, but as something they actively participate in--provide a sense of rootedness that a feed of global content, algorithmically optimised for engagement rather than meaning, simply cannot.

Mentorship and community roles. Giving teenagers real responsibilities in Umuganda organisation, youth councils, and community projects offers something social media is very good at simulating and very poor at genuinely providing: the feeling of mattering to a community.

The honest caveat

None of this is a substitute for taking online harms seriously. Grooming, exposure to self-harm content, and algorithmic addiction are real problems, and they are not solved by a football pitch. If Rwanda's digital footprint among young people continues to grow--and it will--questions about platform regulation, parental controls, and digital literacy in schools cannot be deferred indefinitely.

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But there is a real risk in importing only the restrictive half of what other countries are doing while ignoring the constructive half--especially when the constructive half is the part Rwanda is culturally and historically best positioned to do well, and the restrictive half is the part that is hardest to enforce given current digital infrastructure.

The choice before us

Britain spent years arguing about whether to ban a screen before it got around to asking what young people should be doing instead. Even now, the "instead" part of its plan remains thin, newly announced, and built on a weaker cultural foundation than Rwanda's.

Rwanda does not have to make the same mistake in the same order. We can invest now - in the pitch, the choir, the workshop, the mentorship programme - and treat online safety as a parallel, ongoing conversation rather than the first and only move.

A generation that is given somewhere real to belong will need far less protection from somewhere virtual to escape to. That is the lesson worth stealing from this week's news--not the ban, but the sentence that came after it.

The writer is the Managing Partner of Fountain Advocates.