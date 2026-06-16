Rwanda: Making Entrepreneurship the Norm

Youth unemployment remains one of the defining economic challenges of our time. While education has long been viewed as a pathway to employment, it is increasingly clear that no economy can create enough formal jobs to absorb every graduate entering the labour market.

The solution lies not only in preparing young people to find jobs, but also in equipping them to create them.

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Entrepreneurship should no longer be treated as an optional career path. It must become a central pillar of education and economic policy.

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Schools and universities should deliberately nurture creativity, innovation, problem-solving, and business development skills from an early stage.

Students need opportunities to identify market gaps, develop practical solutions, and gain confidence in turning ideas into sustainable enterprises.

Mentorship is equally important. Many young people possess promising ideas but lack guidance on how to transform them into viable businesses.

Experienced entrepreneurs, business leaders, and industry experts can play a critical role by sharing knowledge, opening networks, and helping young innovators navigate the challenges of starting and growing enterprises.

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Government efforts to encourage an entrepreneurial mindset among students are therefore both timely and necessary.

Such initiatives signal an important shift in thinking--from measuring success solely by employment rates to recognising the value of enterprise creation and innovation.

These efforts should be expanded and institutionalised through stronger partnerships between educational institutions, government agencies, development partners, and the private sector.

The private sector, in particular, has a significant role to play. Companies can support entrepreneurship through mentorship programmes, internships, business incubation, seed funding, and market access opportunities.

Their practical experience can help bridge the gap between classroom learning and the realities of running a business.

Creating a generation of job creators is not merely about reducing unemployment. It is about building a culture of innovation, resilience, and self-reliance.

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New businesses generate employment, stimulate economic growth, and develop solutions to local challenges. They strengthen communities and create opportunities that extend far beyond the founders themselves.

The future of economic growth will depend on how effectively societies empower young people to become builders, innovators, and entrepreneurs. Investing in that vision today will yield dividends for generations to come.