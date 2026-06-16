South Africa: Rwanda, SA Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Pretoria

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, is set to meet his South African counterpart Ronald Lamola in Pretoria on Wednesday, June 17.

Nduhungirehe told The New Times that the purpose of the visit is "to strengthen the bilateral relations" between Rwanda and South Africa.

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According to South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the discussions will focus on enhancing diplomatic engagement and advancing cooperation in key areas, including trade, tourism, health, education, and security.

At the end of the talks, the two ministers are expected to address members of the media in a joint press conference, where they will outline the outcomes of their discussions and share perspectives on the way forward in strengthening relations between the two countries.

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In 2021, Rwanda and South Africa reaffirmed their commitment to normalising diplomatic relations following high-level talks in Pretoria between then Foreign Ministers Vincent Biruta and Naledi Pandor.

The two sides at the time discussed the state of bilateral relations, agreed on the need to address existing challenges, and expressed support for a structured process to guide the normalisation of ties and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.