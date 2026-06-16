Rwanda: Amb Bakuramutsa Presents Credentials to Slovenia President

Ambassador Urujeni Bakuramutsa, on Monday, June 15, presented her letters of credence to Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar at the Presidential Palace in Ljubljana, formally accrediting her as Rwanda's envoy to the European country.

Bakuramutsa reaffirmed Rwanda's commitment to further deepening engagement with Slovenia and exploring new avenues for partnership.

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Discussions with the President focused on the growing partnership between Rwanda and Slovenia, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding collaboration in areas of shared interest.

The talks also highlighted the importance of advancing initiatives aimed at boosting trade, investment, and economic exchanges between the two countries.

Bakuramutsa, who serves as Rwanda's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, is also accredited to Switzerland, Austria, and the Vatican.