East Africa: EAC Begins Rwanda Consultations On Political Confederation

The East African Community (EAC) on Monday, June 15, launched national stakeholders' consultations in Rwanda on the drafting of the constitution for the proposed East African Political Confederation.

The consultations, which will include stakeholder engagements in Rubavu, Huye, and Nyagatare before concluding on June 27, aim to gather views from citizens and key stakeholders to inform the development of a draft constitution that will guide the future Political Confederation.

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The Political Confederation is envisioned as a transitional stage in the bloc's integration process, ultimately leading toward the long-term goal of a Political Federation of East African States.

It is expected to provide a framework through which Partner States would cooperate more closely on political affairs, governance, peace and security, foreign policy, and other strategic areas, while still retaining their sovereignty as independent states.

"The Treaty for the establishment of EAC is clear that the Community is people-centred, and in that regard all citizens need to be consulted when we are about to make a very major decision on our integration," said Stephen Mbundi, the EAC Secretary General.

According to Mbundi, the Political Confederation agenda dates to 2017, when it was adopted by EAC Heads of State as a transitional model following years of consultations and technical work by experts.

The initiative is anchored in Article 123 of the EAC Treaty, which outlines the progressive path of integration from the Customs Union, Common Market and Monetary Union, to ultimately a Political Federation.

"We are now undertaking the fourth pillar of EAC integration, political integration, which seeks to provide a clear framework for governance under the Political Confederation or eventual Federation."

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He added that earlier expert committees were established to address concerns raised by citizens during previous consultations on political federation, including fears and expectations about deeper integration.

"Before we move forward, it is better we assess whether those fears are still there," he added.

So far, consultations have been completed in Burundi, Uganda, and Kenya.

Usta Kayitesi, Rwanda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said the East African region has already made visible progress through the Customs Union, Common Market, and ongoing efforts toward a Monetary Union, which have strengthened trade, investment, mobility, and cooperation among partner states.

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"The vision of a Political Confederation reflects the desire of East Africans to deepen cooperation and build institutions capable of advancing peace, security, economic transformation, and sustainable development across our region."

"The future of our region cannot be shaped by governments alone. It must be informed by the views, aspirations, and expectations of the citizens whose lives will be shaped by the decisions we make," Kayitesi added.

She called for inclusive participation in the consultations, urging youth, women, entrepreneurs, farmers, academics, religious leaders, persons with disabilities, civil society and the media to actively contribute.

"Whether we consider trade and investment, infrastructure development, technological innovation, climate resilience, public health or regional security, cooperation provides a stronger foundation for progress than working in isolation."

She added that deeper integration would expand opportunities for businesses and young people while strengthening the region's global influence.