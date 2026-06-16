Tanzania: Speaker Orders Tcra, Cmsa to Explain Delays in Enforcing Share-Listing Rules

Dodoma — NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Mussa Azzan Zungu has directed the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) and the Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) to appear before the Parliamentary Budget Committee and explain delays in enforcing legal requirements that could significantly boost government revenue.

Issuing the Speaker's guidance during budget deliberations in the National Assembly yesterday, Zungu expressed concern that several telecommunications companies operating in Tanzania have yet to comply with legal provisions requiring them to list part of their shares on the stock market.

He noted that amendments to Section 26 of the Electronic and Postal Communications Act (EPOCA) required all mobile network operators to sell at least 25 per cent of their shares to the public through the stock exchange within two years, from July 1, 2016, to June 2018.

"Up to now, only Vodacom has complied with these legal requirements, which are intended to enhance transparency and promote public participation in the ownership of telecommunications companies," Zungu said.

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He questioned why TCRA, as the regulator responsible for enforcing the law, had failed to take action against non-compliant companies.

He also criticised CMSA for not ensuring implementation of the share-listing requirement.

"The question is why TCRA, which administers this law, has failed to take deliberate steps to enforce it. CMSA has also failed to ensure compliance," he said.

The Speaker ordered both institutions to appear before the Budget Committee and explain why telecommunications companies that have not sold 25 per cent of their shares to the public, as required by law, have not been compelled to comply.

He stressed that the matter has direct implications for government revenue and national economic interests.

"A significant amount of revenue is being lost because these legal requirements have not been fully implemented. In neighbouring countries, governments earn substantial income through dividends generated by telecommunications investments," he said.

According to Zungu, Tanzania could potentially generate hundreds of billions of shillings annually if similar mechanisms were fully enforced, creating additional resources for public services and improving citizens' welfare.

The Speaker also raised concerns over delays in the implementation of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, noting that several initiatives across different sectors have remained stalled for years, depriving the country of investment opportunities and potential revenue.

To address the issue, he directed the Executive Director of the PPP Centre, David Kafulila, to submit a comprehensive list of all stalled PPP projects to the Parliamentary Budget Committee.

"PPP projects are directly linked to government revenue. Therefore, I direct the PPP Executive Director to submit a list of all stalled projects and attend a meeting with the Budget Committee on June 25, 2026, here in Dodoma. All relevant stakeholders should be present," he said.

The Speaker further urged the Attorney General to review the legal and regulatory framework governing PPP investments, saying reforms should be introduced if existing laws continue to hinder project implementation and investment.

"If our laws remain difficult and unfriendly to PPP projects, the Attorney General should work with PPP officials and other stakeholders to develop reforms that attract investors and contribute to national development," he said.

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Zungu emphasised that Parliament has already endorsed a strategy under which about 70 per cent of the country's development financing is expected to come from privatesector participation.

Achieving that goal, he said, requires a supportive legal and regulatory environment that facilitates investment rather than creating unnecessary obstacles.

"The private sector needs a conducive environment in which to operate. We should have laws that facilitate investment and development, not laws that discourage investors," he said.

He added that increased investment and improved revenue mobilisation would enable the government to expand funding for priority sectors such as housing, healthcare, education and other social services.

The directives are expected to intensify scrutiny of telecommunications regulation and PPP implementation as Parliament pushes for greater accountability, increased investment and stronger economic growth.