Botswana: Regions Await Sports Equipment Approval Requests

Francistown — Although school sports preparations have begun, regions are still waiting for the ministry to approve their equipment requests.

The Ministry of Sport and Arts, alongside that of of Child Welfare and Basic Education, officially elaunched school sports and arts in Lobatse earlier this year, with the primary phase focusing on basic training, physical education, and inter-house competitions.

North East Regional Director of Operations, Labane Mokgosi, said the ministry had instructed regions in early 2025 to submit lists of required sports equipment, including football nets, balls, and kits, much of which was worn out or missing.

"Until now, we have not received any feedback from the parent ministry," Mokgosi said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He added that the high volume of requests from schools nationwide was straining government finances. It is also unclear whether the return of school sports will follow the old calendar: athletics in the first term, ball sports in the second, and examinations in the third.

Mokgosi noted that the main reason the government suspended school sports years ago was the high cost of overtime pay linked to extramural activities.

While sports in public schools remain on hold, private institutions have continued their sports programmes uninterrupted. For instance, last week, Mophato Private Primary School held its in-house sports competition in Francistown as part of its ongoing talent development program.me

Deputy Principal, Kabelo Maule said sports have always been part of the school's curriculum.

"That is why private schools continue to hold inter-school competitions annually--to nurture talent among these young athletes," he said.

Parents and Teacher Association Chairperson, Onnetse Olatotse said Mophato had never stopped athletics or ball sports as child development must be holistic.

She added that athletics could also support livelihoods, especially for students who were gifted in extracurricular activities.

"A person can make a living from their God-given talent, and these children need to be nurtured so that they can earn from sports, as we see locally and in other countries," she disclosed.

BOPA