Botswana: Matakule Qualifies for World Athletics U20 Championships

Francistown — Wazha Matakule of Lions Dean Athletics Club from Gaborone has qualified for the World Athletics U20 Championships during the Sua Pan Athletics Club's under-18 and under-20 track and field meet held on Saturday.

The vibrant and energetic Matakule put up a spirited fight in the 200-metre race clocking 21.24 beating the qualifying standard of 21.25.

His coach, Nico Manyepedza, said Matakule's qualification marked strong progress, more so that he had already secured a 100-metre qualifying time of 10.49 at the just ended Southern Africa Confederation of Athletic Associations (SACA) Championships held in Mauritius on June 6.

Both times meet the entry standard for the World Athletics U20 Championships set for Eugene, Oregon, United States of America from August 4 to 9, 2026.

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However, Lions Dean Athletics Club dominated the Sua Pan meet, taking first and second places in several final races while Tati Athletics Club was strongest in the runner-up positions.

In the under-18 women's 100m final, Leo Kgakole of Lions Dean opened a clear gap to win and Game Oneile of Tati Athletics also displayed an impressive performance.

In the men's Under 18, Botlhe Maphane of Isaac Makwala Athletics Club finished in position one with a time of 11.28 in 100m, just outside his personal best of 11.25. Prince Ngubevana of Lefika Athletics Club clocked 11.59 also against a personal best of 11.30.

Sua Pan Athletics Club secretary, Gaone Masugae said the meet went ahead despite a low turnout caused by short notice and financial delays.

The event, she said aimed to select athletes for both the World Athletics U20 Championships billed for the USA and the Youth Competitions to be held Mozambique in December 2026.

The meet also attracted members of the national women's 400m squad which is preparing for Commonwealth Games competition.

BOPA