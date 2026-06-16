Angola: Corn Leads Production in Gambos Agricultural Campaign

16 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Gambos — Corn was the main agricultural product harvested in the 2nd phase of the 2025/2026 agricultural campaign in the municipality of Gambos, southern Huíla Province, last May, with 12,000 tons out of the 16,861 tons of various products harvested from 31,000 hectares.

In assessing the campaign on Tuesday (16), the municipal director of Agriculture, João Hiluco, explained that in addition to corn, farmers also produced beans, sorghum, millet, peanuts, pumpkin, and vegetables, all based on family farming production.

He stated that of the results achieved, corn led production with approximately 12,000 tons, in a campaign involving 20,000 families.

João Hiluco considered the campaign's performance positive, highlighting that production surpassed that of the previous season, which amounted to just over 13,000 tons of various products.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the source, the results were driven by the availability of agricultural resources and inputs through government programs, the commitment of farmers, and the occurrence of regular rainfall during much of the campaign.

However, he acknowledged that the intense rains recorded at the end of the season caused some damage, without significantly compromising the overall production balance.

He assured that preparations for the next campaign are already underway, with the assessment of input needs, and appealed to producers to increase cultivated areas and diversify crops, aiming to strengthen food security and combat poverty in rural communities.

JT/MS/TED/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.