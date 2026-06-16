Angola: Corn Leads Production in Gambos Agricultural Campaign

Gambos — Corn was the main agricultural product harvested in the 2nd phase of the 2025/2026 agricultural campaign in the municipality of Gambos, southern Huíla Province, last May, with 12,000 tons out of the 16,861 tons of various products harvested from 31,000 hectares.

In assessing the campaign on Tuesday (16), the municipal director of Agriculture, João Hiluco, explained that in addition to corn, farmers also produced beans, sorghum, millet, peanuts, pumpkin, and vegetables, all based on family farming production.

He stated that of the results achieved, corn led production with approximately 12,000 tons, in a campaign involving 20,000 families.

João Hiluco considered the campaign's performance positive, highlighting that production surpassed that of the previous season, which amounted to just over 13,000 tons of various products.

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According to the source, the results were driven by the availability of agricultural resources and inputs through government programs, the commitment of farmers, and the occurrence of regular rainfall during much of the campaign.

However, he acknowledged that the intense rains recorded at the end of the season caused some damage, without significantly compromising the overall production balance.

He assured that preparations for the next campaign are already underway, with the assessment of input needs, and appealed to producers to increase cultivated areas and diversify crops, aiming to strengthen food security and combat poverty in rural communities.

JT/MS/TED/jmc