Angola: FIFA World Cup 2026 - Angolan Referee Debuts On Austria-Jordan Match

Luanda — Angola assistant referee Jerson Emiliano will officiate his first match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday (17) morning, in the first match of Group J between Austria and Jordan, taking place in San Francisco, United States of America.

The match will be played at the Bay Stadium at 01:00pm local time, 05:00pm in Angola.

The refereeing team will consist of Mauritanian Dahane Beida as the main referee, Jerson Emiliano as the first assistant, and Cameroonian Elvis Noupue as the second assistant.

The 4th official will be Jamaican Oshane Nation, while Caleb Wales, from Trinidad and Tobago, will act as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

This is the 3rd consecutive time that Jerson Emiliano represents Angola at the World Cup, following the 2018 Edition (Russia) and the 2022 Edition (Qatar).

Integrated into FIFA's refereeing panel in 2009, the assistant referee has also officiated in African and other international competitions such as the Youth Olympic Games in China (2014), the U-17 World Cup in Chile (2015), and the 2016 Club World Cup held in Japan.

The other match in Group J will pit Algeria, one of the African representatives, against Argentina, the reigning world champions.

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