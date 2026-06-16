Angola: Cabinda With 14 Electoral Registration Posts

Cabinda — The governor of Cabinda, Suzana de Abreu, announced on Monday that the province has 14 posts for updating the Electoral Register.

In statements to the press, at the end of the official opening ceremony of the process for updating the data of citizens over 18 years of age, through proof of life, Suzana de Abreu said that it started, in a first phase, with the Single Public Service Counters (BUAP) in the municipalities of Cabinda, Liambo, Cacongo and Buco-Zau. However, she assured that technical and human conditions are being gathered for the start of the process in all municipalities of the province of Cabinda.

However, regarding the municipalities where the process is already underway, he stated that the human, logistical, technical, and material conditions have been duly safeguarded for the success of the process. "The technical teams are properly prepared to offer efficient and high-quality public service to citizens," he emphasized. In his opinion, the process of updating the data of citizens over 18 years of age, through proof of life, could bring greater reliability to the database.

For this reason, he appealed to the inhabitants of the region to join the patriotic process that will give them the possibility of exercising their right to vote in the 2027 elections. "We ask the BUAP technicians for greater responsibility, professionalism, and agility in the process, considered crucial for the future of the country", he recommended.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Currently with 10 municipalities, under the New Political-Administrative Division, Cabinda has an estimated population of over 903,000 inhabitants. ING/JFC/SC/TED/jmc