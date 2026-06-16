Algeria: President Tebboune Extends Greetings to Algerian People On Hijri New Year

16 June 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)
By President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, extended Monday his wishes to the Algerian people on the occasion of the Hijri New Year 1448.

"Dear fellow citizens,

On the occasion of the advent of the Hijri New Year 1448,

I am pleased to extend my wishes to all Algerians, wishing you health, well-being and prosperity.

I also hope to see our dear homeland enjoy ever greater security and stability.

Happy New Year to all," wrote the President of the Republic on his social media account.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

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