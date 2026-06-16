Somalia: Aussom Reviews Security Situation in Beledweyne, Strengthens Coordination With Somali Forces

Beledweyne — African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) officials convened a security review meeting in the central Somali city of Beledweyne to assess the regional security situation and strengthen coordination among security agencies and key stakeholders.

The meeting focused on evaluating recent security gains, enhancing intelligence and information-sharing mechanisms, and accelerating joint efforts aimed at ensuring peace, stability and the safety of local communities.

Participants also welcomed the arrival of a new contingent of the Ghana Formed Police Unit (GFPU-5), which was recently deployed to Beledweyne to support security operations, provide training and offer advisory assistance to the Somali Police Force.

Officials stressed the importance of close cooperation between security forces, local authorities and international partners to consolidate security achievements and improve stability across the region.

The meeting was attended by AUSSOM Sector 4 Commander Col. Abdirahman Rayale, Deputy Sector Commander Gen. Shumet Telelew, Commander of the 13th Djiboutian Battalion Lt. Col. Ahmed Aden Abdullahi, GFPU-5 Commander ASP Godwin Amedzo, and the Somali Police Commander in Beledweyne district, Col. Abdullahi Mahmud Siyad.