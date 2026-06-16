Somalia: OIC Condemns Opening of Somaliland Mission in Jerusalem, Reaffirms Support for Somalia

Jeddah — The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday strongly condemned the opening of what it described as a "Somaliland embassy" in occupied Jerusalem, calling the move illegal and a clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

In a statement issued by its General Secretariat, the 57-member bloc said Israel, as the occupying power in the Palestinian territories, has no sovereignty over Jerusalem and therefore lacks the authority to legitimize any diplomatic representation in the contested city.

The OIC said all measures and decisions aimed at altering the political and legal status of Jerusalem were "null and void" under international law, reiterating its long-standing position that East Jerusalem is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territories.

The organization also reaffirmed its "full support" for the Federal Republic of Somalia, backing the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity.

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It urged the international community to adopt a firm stance against what it described as Somaliland's "illegal step" and to prevent any potential consequences that could arise from the move.

The condemnation came a day after Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, widely known as Cirro, officially inaugurated the diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, home to the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam's first qibla and third-holiest site.

Most countries have avoided establishing embassies in Jerusalem, arguing that the city's final status should be resolved through negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.