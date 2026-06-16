Africa: What to Know About Rwandan Firms Shortlisted for Africa's Business Heroes

Rwanda has once again emerged as a promising place for entrepreneurs, with six local firms earning a place among the Africa's Business Heroes (ABH) 2026 Top 100 Entrepreneurs.

They were selected from more than 24,000 applications across all 54 African countries. The 2026 edition of the competition, backed by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy, saw the first-round cohort increase from 50 to 100 entrepreneurs.

ALSO READ: Six Rwandans among top 100 finalists of Africa's Business Heroes

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From healthcare and education technology to agribusiness and data science, the selected startups are solving real-world challenges while creating jobs and opportunities.

Here is a closer look at the Rwandan firms shortlished for their innovation:

Kosmotive

Founded by Blandine Umuziranenge, Kosmotive is a social enterprise dedicated to improving reproductive, maternal and child health. It was established in 2014 to improve reproductive, maternal and child health in the country and across Africa through initiatives such as reusable sanitary products and STEM education programmes for girls. Kosmotive combines health, education and women's empowerment.

ALSO READ: Who are the biggest winners at Africa's Business Heroes Awards 2025?

EDPU Digital Clinic

Youssef Travaly is the founder of EDPU Digital Clinic, a health-tech platform focused on improving access to healthcare through digital solutions. Established in 2021, the company leverages technology to connect patients with healthcare services and improve access to medical information, particularly in underserved communities.

Ishyo Foods

Ishyo Foods is a food processing company that transforms locally sourced agricultural products into market-ready goods. It was set up by Sharon Akanyana in 2017, with a view to supporting farmers, promoteing food security and contributing to the country's growing agro-processing industry.

ALSO READ: Africa's Business Heroes returns to Kigali for 7th edition

eFiche Ltd

Under the leadership of David Kamugundu, eFiche is a Kigali-based digital health company building technology infrastructure for Africa's primary healthcare system. It develops electronic medical record (EMR) platforms currently used in 125 health facilities across 15 districts. The platform stores patient records, enables healthcare providers to access medical histories and order laboratory tests, and leverages AI-powered decision-support tools to improve the quality and efficiency of care.

ZIMA Healthy Group

Founded by Marie Ange Mukagahima, ZIMA Healthy Group came into existence in 2017. The company adds value to agricultural products through nutritious food processing. Initially built around pumpkin-based products, it has expanded into avocado, sesame, chia and cashew value chains while creating market opportunities for local farmers and jobs for young people and women.

Africa Quantitative Sciences (AQS)

Hinda Ruton heads the Africa Quantitative Sciences, an organisation using data science, analytics and research to support evidence-based decision-making. Its work helps governments and organisations to use data to address development challenges more effectively, including in the key sectors of agriculture, health and education.

Why their selection matters

The six firms represent sectors that Rwanda has increasingly prioritised: healthcare, education technology, data science, agribusiness, food processing and women's empowerment. Their selection highlights how Rwandan businesses are moving beyond local impact to gain continental recognition.

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Rwanda is also among the best represented countries in East Africa in the 2026 cohort. According to ABH data, six Rwandan firms were named among the top 100 overall, with the country trailing only continental heavyweights such as Kenya, Egypt and Nigeria.

The six newly shortlisted entrepreneurs will now compete for a place among the ABH Top 20 Semi-Finalists, scheduled for August 21-22, in Nairobi, Kenya with the eventual Top 10 finalists set to share a US$1.5 million prize fund, including a grand prize of US$300,000.

Previous Rwandan finalists

In the previous edition, five local firms made it to the final stage. They include Munyax Eco, Iriba Water Group, Water Access Rwanda, Uzuri K&Y, and Vuba Vuba Africa Ltd.