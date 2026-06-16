Angola: Postgraduate Course in Public Procurement Starts in Luanda

16 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Talatona — The 3rd edition of the postgraduate course in Public Procurement, promoted by the National Institute of Public Administration (ENAPP), started on Monday in Luanda, with the aim of qualifying professionals and strengthening transparency in public management.

During the opening ceremony, the administrator for the Research and Extension area of ENAPP, Herinelto Casimiro, said that 150 trainees are participating in the initiative and that it is a commitment of the Angolan State.

He stressed that the training aims to develop technical skills and promote a critical view of the challenges of public procurement, contributing to more efficient and transparent processes.

The official revealed that the total course workload is 240 hours, distributed across several training modules.

Participants will have face-to-face sessions for two weeks each month, in a dynamic geared towards deepening knowledge and developing professional skills.

Herinelto Casimiro considered that holding this training in Angola responds to a strategic need of the country, and to the importance of continuous capacity building. "Training is an indispensable instrument for any society that intends to evolve.

Angola, as a developing country, has invested in strengthening human capital and this initiative fits precisely into that effort of capacity building and skills enhancement," he stated. MAM/GIZ/VIC/TED/jmc

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