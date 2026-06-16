Angola and Brazil Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Luanda — The secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, Domingos Vieira Lopes, received on Monday (15), the Brazilian ambassador, Eugênia Barthelmess, with whom he discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation.

According to a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the audience great emphasis was placed on matters of common interest in which the two countries have deepened their strategic partnership over the last decades.

Angola and Brazil have maintained solid diplomatic ties since Nov 11, 1975, the date on which the South American nation became the first country in the world to recognize Angolan independence.

Since then, bilateral cooperation has grown consistently, with the two countries sharing a common language, cultural roots and a convergent vision on the major challenges of the Global South.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In recent years, the two countries have signed agreements in several areas such as energy, agriculture, security, human rights and sustainable development.

In May 2025, during President João Lourenço's state visit to Brasília, memoranda of understanding were signed.

In the agricultural sector, the two governments signed bilateral instruments that establish a framework for the identification and structuring of strategic projects, as well as for the promotion of trade and agro-industrial investments.

In the field of Defense, Brazil and Angola consolidated, in 2022, a military cooperation agreement that establishes a normative structure for collab between the two countries' Armed Forces.

In the area of health, the technical exchange between nursing professionals from the two countries has also advanced, with agreements that promote joint professional training and the updating of clinical and regulatory practices.

Angola and Brazil also share a common vision at multilateral level, with converging positions in international forums such as the United Nations and the G20, where the two countries have acted in defense of the interests of the Global South and a farier and balanced international order.

SC/CF/jmc