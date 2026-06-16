Angola: Outbreak - Municipality of Ambriz Reinforces Cholera Prevention Measures

Caxito — The municipal administrator of Ambriz, province of Bengo, António Francisco Tingão Mateus, assured on Monday (15) that local authorities are keeping the cholera situation under control, despite the recent registration of five suspected and confirmed cases of the disease in some localities of the municipality.

In statements to the press, the official said that the cases were identified through tests carried out by the Provincial Health Office, in a coordinated action between the health services and the Municipal Administration.

António Tingão Mateus explained that medical teams are providing assistance to affected patients, also ensuring clinical follow-up for citizens who have already been discharged from the hospital.

In parallel, a vaccination campaign has been launched to contain the spread of the disease in the areas where cases have been registered.

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The towns of Manda-Fama, Incando, and Kimuala, in the Tabi commune, are the areas that have experienced cholera outbreaks and are currently covered by epidemiological surveillance and health response measures.

According to the administrator, the Cholera Treatment Centers (CTC) are operational, and medicines and other resources necessary to ensure an effective response to the recorded occurrences have been reinforced.

The official also highlighted the community mobilization work being carried out in collab with the Head of neighborhood association and traditional authorities, through lectures and awareness-raising actions aimed at promoting hygiene habits and disease prevention.

"The technical teams continue to monitor the affected towns and neighboring communities on the ground. At the moment, the situation is under control, and we remain vigilant to prevent new cases," he stated.

The administrator appealed to the population to strictly comply with the guidelines of the health authorities, mainlly regarding the consumption of treated water, frequent hand washing, and proper food storage.

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