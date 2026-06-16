Somalia: 100 Jubaland Security Force Soldiers Complete Training in Kismayo

Kismaayo — The Minister of Security of Jubaland, Brigadier General Yusuf Hussein Osman, and the Commander of the 2nd AUSSOM Division, Brigadier Edward Banda, attended a ceremony in Kismayo to conclude the training of 100 Jubaland Security Force (JSF) soldiers.

The four-week training was held at the New Airport Operations Base in Kismayo and taught the soldiers key skills including weapons handling, counter-IEDs, combat tactics, military fitness and battlefield trauma care.

Officials speaking at the event noted that capacity-building for security forces is essential to strengthening peace, stability and security in Somalia, while developing the military's ability to respond independently to emerging security threats.

The Minister of Security of Jubaland, Brigadier General Yusuf Hussein Osman, congratulated the graduating soldiers, urging them to serve the people effectively and utilize the knowledge and skills they learned during the training.

For their part, AUSSOM officials said the training is part of efforts to strengthen the capacity of the Somali Security Forces, stressing the importance of the soldiers applying the knowledge they have gained in security and civilian protection activities.

AUSSOM noted that it will continue to provide support through training and mentoring to the Somali forces, in order to build a sustainable security force that can operate in the country in the long term.