Gambia: Amie Bojang Challenges Competence of State's Appeal On Sukuta-Jabang Shooting Trial

Amie Bojang, the second respondent through her lawyer Lamin K. Mbodge, has challenged the competence of the appeal filed by the state law office at the Court of Appeal involving Ousainou Bojang, first respondent after the High Court acquitted and discharged them in connection with the murder of two Police Officers at the Sukuta Jabang Traffic Lights.

In a Notice of President Objection dated on the 9th of June 2026, Counsel LK Mbodge asked the Court of Appeal to take notice that Amie Bojang, who is the 2nd Respondent in the state's appeal, intends to raise a preliminary objection on the hearing of the motion on notice before the court filed on the 29th April 2026.

Counsel LK Mbodge further asked the Court to take notice that the grounds of the Preliminary Objections are that the appeal filed by the state before the Court of Appeal is incompetent and rubs the court of its jurisdiction to hear the motion and the appeal.

Counsel LK Mbodge also informed the court that the motion on Notice cannot be heard by the Court of Appeal in the face of the incompetent appeal.

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Counsel LK Mbodge further informed the court that the state has failed to exhibit any copy of the judgment appealed against.

"No leave has been sought and obtained either from the High Court or from this court before the filing of the appeal and such leave is a condition precedent to the filing of the appeal," Counsel LK Mbodge told the court in a notice of preliminary objection on behalf of Amie Bojang.

Counsel LK Mbodge further informed the court that Amie Bojang may raise additional grounds of objection on the hearing of the said motion.

When the case was mentioned in court yesterday, Hon. Justice Naa Ceesay Salla-Wadda, the President of the Court of Appeal asked Counsel LK Mbodge whether he served the parties with the notice of preliminary objection.

Counsel LK Mbodge confirmed to the court that all parties in the case have been served with the notice of preliminary objection. Both the state and the lawyer representing Ousainou Bojang confirmed receipt of the notice.

"This court will take on the objection first and order briefs on the objection," Hon. Justice Salla-Wadda said after the parties confirmed the recipient of the notice.

Hon. Justice Salla-Wadda then ordered the state to file its brief within seven (7) days which will elapse on the 23rd of June 2026.

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Hon. Justice Salla-Wadda then ordered Counsel LK Mbodge to reply on the point of law. She then adjourned the case to the 13th of July 2026.