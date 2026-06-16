Gambia: Wellingara Police Probe Truck Driver's Death in Nema Apartment

A tragic incident has shaken the community of Nema after a truck driver was reportedly found dead in an apartment near Nema Junction in the early hours of Monday morning; The Point has been reliably informed.

The deceased, identified as Kebba Sarr, a resident of Wellingara, was discovered lifeless inside one of the rooms by a security guard. Sources indicate that Kebba had been summoned to the apartment shortly before midnight.

A source who speaks to our reporter on the condition of anonymity has stated that CCTV footage from the premises allegedly shows a woman making repeated visits to the apartment. "It was this same woman who raised the alarm after hearing unusual noises from the room where Kebba had been lodged."

Police investigators have since invited a woman believed to have been in contact with Kebba around midnight for questioning. She is currently assisting detectives at the Wellingara Police Station.

The incident has drawn a large crowd to the police station, with residents demanding answers. Meanwhile, Kebba's body has been transferred to Banjul for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement, but the investigation is ongoing as police work to establish the circumstances surrounding the suspected killing.