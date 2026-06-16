Gambia: Paramount Chief Jarjursey Takes Oath of Office

Alhagie Yahya Jarjursey, Chief of Jarra West, has officially been sworn as the Paramount Chief of The Gambia on Sunday, in a ceremony marked by unity and celebration.

The ceremony drew ministers, senior government officials, permanent secretaries, heads of agency, artists, musicians, religious leaders, and guests from The Gambia and Senegal.

In his remarks, Chief Jarjursey expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of the Lower River Region for their strong support in making the inauguration a successful event. He emphasized the importance of community solidarity and acknowledged the role of traditional leadership in fostering peace and development.

Chief Jarjursey also extended his appreciation to the President of The Gambia for the trust bestowed upon him through this appointment. He pledged to serve with dedication and uphold the values of leadership that strengthen the bond between local communities and the national government.

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The inauguration of the Paramount Chief is a significant cultural milestone, reinforcing the traditional governance system that continues to play a vital role in Gambian society.

Alhaji Mustapha Dibba, Secretary General of the National Council of Seyfos (Chiefs) and Chief of Upper Badibou, has reaffirmed the vital role of traditional leaders in Gambian society. Speaking on the promotion of Chief Jarjursey, Dibba described chiefs as custodians of tradition who foster unity and bridge the gap between communities and government.

He emphasised that the elevation of Chief Jarjursey reflects his dedication to leadership and service. Dibba expressed confidence that the Paramount Chief will live up to expectations, ensuring the well-being of the country and strengthening the office of the Paramount Chief.

"The chiefs serve as the custodians of tradition to foster unity and bring the gap between the communities and the government," Dibba noted, adding that the promotion is a recognition of leadership and commitment to national harmony.

This statement underscores the enduring importance of traditional authority in modern governance, highlighting how chiefs continue to play a central role in maintaining cultural values while supporting national development.

The Minister of Local Governments, Lands and Religious Affairs, Honourable Hamat N.K. Bah, in his keynotes addressed, mentioned that this is the first appointment of a paramount chief under President Adama Barrow's administration.

"This is a very significant occasion," Bah declared. "It is the first time since the Barrow government took over that we have appointed a paramount chief in accordance with the law."

Religious Minister Hamat NK Bah expressed gratitude for the hospitality of the people of Soma, noting that the event was held on behalf of the President and his government.

Bah emphasised the importance of traditional leadership in Gambian society. He explained that chiefs are entrusted not only with adjudicating family and community disputes but also with safeguarding peace, stability, and cultural heritage. "We believe in our culture, in who we are," he said, stressing that chiefs must nurture traditions and values to protect Gambian identity from external influences.

He acknowledged challenges in the judicial role of chiefs, citing cases that have remained unresolved for years. "Everybody in this country needs justice," he said, pledging government support to strengthen the chief's capacity to deliver timely rulings.

Minister Bah announced several directives from President Barrow aimed at reinforcing the institution of chieftaincy:

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A national gathering of chiefs will be convened this year, with details to be finalized in consultation with governors and chiefs, he disclosed.

Chiefs' salaries and allowances will be reviewed to improve efficiency and service delivery.

Offices and logistical support will be provided to ensure paramount chiefs can function effectively under their respective governors.

Bah described these measures as part of the President's vision to maintain stability and uphold traditional values through the institution of chiefs.

The Minister concluded by assuring continued government support for the paramount chief's office and encouraging the people of Soma to celebrate the historic occasion. "We call on all chiefs to work together to maintain peace and stability for this country," he said.