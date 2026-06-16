Gambia: Suspected Migrant Boat Catches Fire Off North Bank Coast, Several Injured

Several suspected migrants sustained burn injuries after a boat believed to be carrying migrants caught fire in the early hours of Monday at Nuimi Bunyadu in the North Bank Region, prompting a swift rescue operation led by regional police authorities.

According to information released by the Gambia Police Force, the incident occurred on June 15, 2026, when the vessel reportedly caught fire while at sea under circumstances that are yet to be determined.

The Regional Commissioner of Police for the North Bank Region, Mustapha Sowe, immediately coordinated and led emergency rescue efforts following reports of the disaster. The injured passengers were successfully evacuated from the vessel and rushed to Essau Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Authorities confirmed that several victims suffered varying degrees of burn injuries. However, the exact number of passengers on board and the severity of the injuries have not yet been disclosed.

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Police said the prompt intervention of security personnel and community responders helped save lives and ensure that victims received timely medical attention.

Meanwhile, the captain of the vessel remains unaccounted for, raising concerns among investigators and rescue teams. Search efforts are continuing as authorities work to establish his whereabouts.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the boat's destination, the identities of those on board, and whether the vessel was involved in an irregular migration attempt.

The latest incident highlights the dangers associated with irregular migration routes that continue to claim lives and expose migrants to grave risks, including overcrowded vessels, harsh weather conditions, and maritime accidents.

While details remain limited, security officials say they are gathering information from survivors and witnesses to piece together what transpired before the vessel erupted in flames.

In a statement, the Gambia Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property and pledged continued support to all efforts aimed at ensuring public safety and security.

The incident has shocked residents of the coastal North Bank community, with many expressing concern over the recurring risks faced by young people attempting perilous journeys in search of better opportunities abroad.

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Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and authorities are expected to provide further updates as more information becomes available.