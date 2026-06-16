Africa: Tunisia Appoint Herve Renard in Bid to Rescue 2026 World Cup Campaign

Tunisia have moved quickly to reignite their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign by appointing experienced French coach Herve Renard as head coach following the departure of Sabri Lamouchi after the team's opening defeat at the tournament.

The Tunisian Football Association confirmed on Monday that Renard will take immediate charge of the Eagles of Carthage as they attempt to recover from a difficult start to their World Cup journey.

His first assignment will be a crucial Group F encounter against Japan on 20 June in Monterrey.

The decision follows Tunisia's heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their opening match, a result that left the North Africans rooted to the bottom of their group and facing an uphill battle to qualify for the knockout stages.

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With time running short and the stakes rising, the federation has opted for one of the most respected coaches in international football. Renard arrives with a reputation built on delivering success in some of the game's most challenging environments, particularly on the African continent.

The 57-year-old is no stranger to African football. He remains the only coach to have won the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations with two different nations, guiding Zambia to a remarkable triumph in 2012 before leading Côte d'Ivoire to continental glory three years later.

His coaching résumé also includes spells with Morocco and Saudi Arabia, as well as appearances at the FIFA World Cup.

Renard's most recent World Cup experience came with Saudi Arabia at Qatar 2022, where his side produced one of the biggest shocks in tournament history by defeating eventual champions Argentina in the group stage.

The Tunisian federation believes that experience could prove invaluable as the Eagles attempt to rescue their campaign against strong opposition in Group F.

Although Renard's initial appointment runs until the end of the current World Cup, reports indicate that discussions are already in place regarding a possible extension should both parties wish to continue beyond the tournament.

The immediate challenge, however, is clear. Tunisia must quickly recover from their opening setback and find a positive result against Japan to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive.

Renard inherits a squad with talent and experience but one that appeared fragile defensively during the defeat to Sweden. Restoring confidence, organisation and belief will be among his first priorities.

For Tunisia, the appointment represents more than a coaching change. It is an attempt to inject fresh energy into a campaign that threatened to unravel after just one match.

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Whether Renard can inspire another remarkable turnaround remains to be seen, but few coaches in world football possess a stronger record of navigating pressure-filled situations.

With two decisive group matches remaining, Tunisia are placing their faith in a coach whose career has been built on defying expectations.