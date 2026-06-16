Zimbabwe: Magistrate Rejects Magaya's Bid to Refer Rape Case to Constitutional Court

16 June 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Harare magistrate has dismissed an application by Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya seeking to have his rape case referred to the Constitutional Court, ruling that he failed to raise any constitutional issues warranting such intervention.

Magistrate Francis Mapfumo threw out the application after Magaya argued that prosecutors were subjecting him to an unfair trial by pursuing charges despite the complainants having allegedly withdrawn their complaints.

Magaya is facing allegations of raping three female congregants in the matter before Mapfumo. He also faces separate rape charges involving four other congregants before another magistrate. He denies all the allegations.

In his application, the cleric argued that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was acting unfairly by insisting on prosecuting the case despite the purported withdrawal of the complaints.

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However, Mapfumo ruled that the application did not raise any constitutional questions requiring determination by the apex court.

"The applicant failed to raise any constitutional issues in his application," the magistrate ruled.

Magaya, through his legal team, also accused the State of altering court documents, including witness statements.

But the investigating officer rejected the allegations, telling the court that only minor clarifications had been made to statements originally written in layman's language.

According to the officer, some complainants referred to Magaya as "Prophet" in their statements, which was amended to read "accused" to conform with court terminology.

The case was postponed to July 31, when Magaya is expected back in court awaiting a ruling on a separate application seeking a review of another magistrate's decision dismissing his earlier bid for Constitutional Court intervention.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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