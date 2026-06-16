Zimbabwe: Parliament Resets Interview Date to Fill ZEC Commissioner Vacancy

16 June 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Parliament of Zimbabwe has postponed interviews for candidates seeking appointment to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), with the selection process now set for June 24, 2026.

In a public notice issued Monday, Parliament said the interviews for the four shortlisted applicants, Muchineripi Chinyanganya, Sheuneni Kurasha, Dr Lawrence Mhandara and Advent Tatenda, had been rescheduled from the original date, June 25. Candidates and interested members of the public were urged to note the change and adjust their arrangements accordingly.

The recruitment is aimed at filling a vacancy on the seven-member ZEC board after one commissioner stepped down.

Parliament's Committee on Standing Rules and Orders advertised and shortlisted four candidates from 52 applicants comprising 41 males and 11 females. None of the females made it onto the shortlist.

The upcoming interviews will be conducted in line with constitutional requirements for transparency and public participation. Parliament said the process is part of its mandate to ensure ZEC is fully constituted to manage elections and electoral administration.

The four shortlisted candidates, including former Kadoma mayor Chinyanganya, are expected to be assessed on their knowledge of electoral law, governance experience and independence ahead of Parliament's recommendation.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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