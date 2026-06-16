Namibia: Khomas Governor Crashes Into Cow in Ohangwena

Khomas governor Sam Nujoma was involved in a motor vehicle accident between Okongo and Mpungu in the Ohangwena region on Thursday night.

Nujoma was allegedly driving an official government vehicle without his designated driver.

The accident occurred after the vehicle collided with a cow.

The police confirmed on Monday that Nujoma was not injured in the crash.

Ohangwena police regional commander commissioner Ottilie Kashuupulwa says Nujoma was the driver when the collision occurred.

"He was involved in a car accident after he collided with a cow. He was the driver. He was taken to Okongo District Hospital, but he is fine. He did not sustain any injuries," Kashuupulwa says.

One source says the governor's official driver was later dispatched to the north to drive the governor back to Windhoek.

"He was not authorised to drive on his own as he has a driver. His driver was sent to the north to fetch him," the source says.

When contacted for comment on Sunday, Nujoma declined to discuss the matter.

"No comment. I don't talk to The Namibian. Please don't call this number again," he said.