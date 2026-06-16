Namibia: 'I Am Not a Murderer'

16 June 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Murder accused Abner Mateus told the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court on Tuesday that he is not a murderer and had no intention of killing anyone.

Mateus made the remarks while testifying in the bail application of his co-accused and nephew, Petrus Shikwaya.

The state alleges Mateus is the mastermind behind the attack that resulted in the death of former Ondangwa prosecutor Justine Shiweda.

During cross-examination, public prosecutor Yeukai Kangira asked Mateus, "which prosecutor must die next when the applicant is released on bail?"

Mateus dismissed the suggestion, saying: "I am not a murderer. We are not in the business of murdering people. We have not murdered anyone and I don't have intentions to do so. We are full Christians."

"Who killed Justine? This is not a joke, sir?" the prosecutor asked.

The exchange occurred as the court heard evidence in Shikwaya's bail hearing, which continues before the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court.

Mateus and Shikwaya are among the six men charged with the death of Shiweda.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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