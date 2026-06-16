Namibia: SPYL Urges Youth to Champion Education On Day of the African Child

The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) calls on young Namibians to become ambassadors of education and contribute meaningfully to national development as the country commemorates the Day of the African Child.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, SPYL secretary Ephraim Nekongo says the day honours the students of Soweto who, on 16 June 1976, protested against an unjust education system and sacrificed their lives in pursuit of quality education, dignity and freedom.

Nekongo says their sacrifice serves as a reminder that education remains central to Africa's liberation and development.

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He notes that since independence Namibia has made significant progress in expanding access to education, including the introduction of free primary and secondary education, subsidised tertiary education and improved opportunities in vocational training.

"These achievements are a testament to the vision of an independent Namibia that places education at the heart of national development," he says.

However, Nekongo stresses that challenges remain, particularly in ensuring quality education, digital literacy and equal opportunities for children in rural and marginalised communities.

He says the demands of the modern world require a generation that is educated, skilled, disciplined and prepared to contribute to nation-building.

Nekongo urges young people across all sectors to honour the legacy of the 1976 Soweto uprising by embracing learning, leadership and service to their communities and the country.